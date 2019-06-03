Long Range Outlook for June 12-18

The long-range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center gives West Michigan a higher than average probability for cooler and wetter weather. The temperature outlook above has higher probabilities for warmer than average weather in the West, with higher probabilities for cooler than average weather from the Plains east into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

This is the 8-14 day rainfall outlook for June 12-18 – showing higher probabilities for above average rain from California east to the Atlantic and dry conditions pretty much only in the Pacific Northwest.