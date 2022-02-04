Long-Range Outlook – Continued Chilly

The long-range outlook continues to show cooler-than-average weather for the Great Lakes. The map above is the 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 11-17 and the “below” is stamped out right over Lower Michigan. Cool will rule.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook for Feb. 11-17

The corresponding precipitation outlook for Feb. 11-17 shows above average precipitation for all of Lower Michigan. The combination of cooler-than-average and above average precipitation means more snow for us. Much of the time the Gulf moisture will be cut off. Northwest flow will bring lighter snows from occasional “clippers”.

Great Lakes Ice Extent Thursday 2 3 22

Here’s Great Lakes ice extent. The wind speed across the Great Lakes can make a big difference in ice extent. On Jan 27, Great Lakes ice extent was 23.6%. With cold temperatures and light winds, the ice extent grew quickly to 40.0% on 1/31. Then we had a windy storm…Gale Warnings for much of the lakes – and ice extent dropped to 22.9% on 2/2 as the strong wind broke up the ice. Now it’s increasing again because we have not only the cold temps., but also the light wind.

Deadly Tornado in Alabama Thursday PM

Several tornadoes struck Southern Alabama Thursday afternoon. The worst twister resulted in one fatality near Sawyerville. There were 8 injuries. Strong thunderstorm winds caused down trees and power lines and also isolated roof damage. Flash flooding was also reported. Rainfall totaled 3.31″ at Auburn AL and 3.18″ at Montgomery AL.

We’ll start this Friday with chilly temperatures, mostly single digits above zero, but a few below zero. Sunday early will give way to increasing cloudiness and a chance of snow this evening, especially in some lakeshore areas. Watch for 1-3″ accumulation in some lakeshore areas. It stays chilly today with temps. much of the day in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds should be light.