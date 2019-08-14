Long-Range Outlook

This is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 21 – 27. No sign that summer weather is easing back. We’re likely to be warmer than average through mid-late August.
This is the Canadian NAEFS model forecast for the same period, August 21 – 27. The model also is forecasting warmer than average temperatures for Michigan. After starting 2019 with 6 consecutive months of cloudier and cooler than average weather, August will likely be the 2nd month in a row with warmer than average temperatures.
Here’s a look at the Muskegon Channel just after sunset, with the last couple boats heading for the marina. So far this month of August is running 1.3° warmer than average in Gr. Rapids. Grand Rapids has now had 15 days in a row with high temperatures in the 80s. We’ve had only 0.39″ of rain in G.R. this month and that’s 1.13″ below average. Sunshine has totaled an impressive 77% and the average wind speed has been just 5.9 mph.
This is the South Haven Channel Tue. PM. Over the 24 hours of Tuesday, the temperature varied by only 5° at the S. Haven Channel – from a high of 76 to a low of 71. The water temperature was up to 75° at S. Haven Tue. PM.
This is Thunder Bay Island near Alpena in Lake Huron Tue. AM. Here on the island between 7 am and 11 pm, the temperature only varied by 3.4°, from a high of 69.8° to a low of 66.4°.
Same story at the Chicago Water Intake. Between 5 am and 5 pm, the temperature varied by less than one degree – from a low of 71.4° to a high of 72.3°. Here at the water intake, the water temp. was 67°, while at the shoreline, the Chicago Shore Yacht Club had a water temp. of 80°.
The U.S. high temperature on Tue. was 119° at Death Valley CA and the low temperature was 24° at Peter Sinks UT.