This is the 6-10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for August 8-12. As you can see, Michigan and the Great Lakes are expected to be cooler than average (average highs are in the low 80s).

The 8-14 Day Outlook for August 10-16

The 8-14 Day Outlook for August 10-16 says the same thing…cooler than average over much of the N. Rockies, Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.

Canadian NAEFS 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast

The Canadian NAEFS model is singing the same tune…with cooler than average weather from the N. Rockies to New England and the mid-Atlantic.