Two people were injured by lightning as they were leaving the Yankees/Braves baseball game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday. The pair were in an adjacent parking lot and were struck around 4 pm. The game had been cancelled in the 6th inning due to the approaching thunderstorm. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s were both transported to a local hospital where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Storm Reports for Sat. April 2, 2022

There were a dozen severe weather reports in Florida Saturday afternoon…three reports of 1″ diameter hail and nine reports of wind damage. One person was injured near Crescent City when a car ran into a downed tree that was lying across the road. Wind gusts hit 71 mph at Palm Coast FL.