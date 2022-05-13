Severe thunderstorms (possible derecho) blasted across a large area of the Midwest Thursday afternoon/evening. There were at least 59 locations that measured winds of hurricane force – from 75-110 mph. Early reports indicate one fatality and 18 people treated at two hospitals (some in critical condition). The final number of injured is expected to be higher. There are always people injured in the clean-up after the storm. Governor Kristie Noam of SD has called out the National Guard to aid in recovery. Residents over a large area have been urged not to travel because of debris on roads. (pic. above is the destroyed water tower at Brandon SD)

Weather Observations from the Huron SD airport showing 90 mph wind gust.

Here’s the weather observations from the Huron SD airport, showing a steady wind of 58 mph with a peak gust of 90 mph at 5:04 pm. The temperature fell 14 degrees in 9 minutes. You can also see how the wind shifted from ESE to SSE to SSW when the storm hit to W and then back to SSE.

There were three relatively inconsequential tornadoes. Here again the great danger was from the straight-line thunderstorm winds. As I write this, there are 352 reports of wind damage with 59 measured gusts of 75-110 mph. Some of the measured gusts: 107 mph Tripp SD, 102 mph Colorado Lake SD, 97 mph Madison SD, 96 mph Wentworth SD, 94 mph Verdane MN.

A giant dust cloud accompanied the strong winds, reducing visibility to less than 1/4 mile. The above pic. was taken just as the dust cloud and damaging wind arrived at the Sioux Falls Airport.

The The Castlewood school has extensive damage of the roof and siding. The Brookings Health Care System says it is treating about a dozen people for injuries, some of them are critical and had to be airlifted to Sioux Falls. The Prairie Lakes Healthcare System in Watertown says it’s treating six storm victims from Hamlin, Deuel and Codington Counties. Many homeowners and businesses in central Salem are dealing with significant damage…trees uprooted, windows shattered, sheds, grain bins and rooftops destroyed.

Many schools in the affected area will be closed today (Fri.). At 2 am Friday – 65,337 customers were without power in MN and 28,917 in SD. Keep in mind that most areas hit were rural and those numbers represent large areas without power.

Mangled Power Lines in Sioux Falls SD

No travel is advised in the city of Sioux Falls because of downed large trees and live power lines down, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. SFFR says emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage, which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. Pictures here.