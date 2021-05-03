Large Area of the U.S. Expecting Severe Weather

A large area of the Central and Eastern U.S. is expected to see scattered severe thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this (Mon.) afternoon/night. There is an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map) from E. Oklahoma to SW Indiana and Kentucky. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map from the TX/NM border to SW Ohio. There is a second Slight Risk Area from Alabama to North Carolina. The Marginal Risk Area (in dark green) comes up to Berrien and Cass Counties in SW Michigan. SPC says: “…severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the Ozark Plateau northeastward into the Ohio Valley late this afternoon into tonight. The risk for severe gusts, large hail, and tornadoes will accompany this activity.”

Watch this drone video of the Yazoo City tornado (before the drone gets destroyed by the twister!).

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tue. May 4

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday PM/night. There’s an Enhanced Risk from Louisiana to Tennessee and NW Georgia. The Slight Risk comes northeast into W. Virginia and S. Ohio and the Marginal Risk runs from the Gulf of Mexico to Lake Erie. SPC says: “Widespread strong to severe thunderstorm development is possible Tuesday from the lower Mississippi and Ohio Valleys into the Allegheny and Cumberland Plateau regions. This will include a risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts and perhaps a couple of tornadoes.”

Storm Reports from Sunday May 2, 2021

Here’s the Storm Reports from Sunday. There were 25 reported tornadoes. Many of them appeared to be dropped from a single supercell thunderstorm that crossed Mississippi. A large wedge tornado occurred near Yazoo City MS and another damaged the neighborhood where Elvis Presley grew up in Tupelo MS. Strong winds accompanied storms in E. Colorado, NW Kansas the Nebraska. A gust to 93 mph was recorded at Lamar CO and one to 85 mph hit Russell, Kansas.

Rain Reports from Sunday PM/night

While the dry pattern persists in W. Michigan, substantial rain fell across the northern half of Lower Michigan Sunday PM/night.

