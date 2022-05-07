It was clear Friday afternoon, so we got a good view of the snow left around Lake Superior. You can see snow in the Keweenaw Peninsula and a small area of the Porcupine Mountains. On Friday, Painesdale was down to an 8″ snow cover. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s over the next few days, so you’ll see the snow area shrink quickly.

There is also snow in far NE Minnesota and across much of Canada, where the lakes are still frozen over. At Marquette, every month this year has been colder than average. May so far is -2.7° from average. They are 3° colder than average so far in 2022.