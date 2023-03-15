Wow! The water level of Lake Shasta in California rose 6.06 FEET in 24 hours! Can you imagine any of our Michigan lakes (or Great Lakes) going up that much in just one day?

Water level of Lake Shasta

Here’s the detailed graph. The change since yesterday is 6.06 feet. The water level is up 81 feet since January 1 and over 90 feet since last December 1. The level is now 71 feet higher than it was one year ago and it’s now just 56.41 feet below full pool. The last time that level was reached was in 2017.

Here’s some 24-hour rainfall totals from CA: 5.56″ northwest of the Hearst Castle, 4.41″ southwest of King City, 3.27″ Berkeley Botanical Gardens, 2.96″ Redding, 2.49″ Big Sur, 2.45″ Fort Bragg, 2.13″ Santa Barbara, 2.11″ Sonoma, 1.12″ Yosemite, 0.89″ San Francisco, 0.69″ Sacramento, 0.61″ Los Angeles.

Since Jan. 1 – San Francisco has had 16″ of rain.

Peak Wind Gusts in central California

The other big story is the winds. Look at the peak wind gust at the San Francisco Airport…77 mph! That’s hurricane force.

Peak Wind Gusts

The fastest wind gust was 97 mph at Loma Prieta. Needless to say, winds like that are going to down some trees and wires. As of 3:25 am Wed., there were 296,957 customers without power in CA, with nearly half of those (101,355) in Santa Clara Co.

ALSO: Grand Rapids has had 5 consecutive days cooler than average for the first time since last December. The month is still 1.5 deg. warmer than average. Season snowfall for Grand Rapids is now up to 105.2″. During the first two weeks of March, Grand Rapids had 43% of possible sunshine.

The Spring (Vernal) Equinox is at 5:24 pm on Monday March 20. The statewide Tornado Drill is Wednesday March 22 at 1 pm.

Saturday is going to be a chilly day. Dress warm if you’re going to be outside (like for Irish on Ionia). The temperature may stay below freezing all day.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday March 16

Another significant severe weather day is expected on Thursday. SPC says: “Scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes appear likely Thursday into Thursday night across parts of the southern Plains, ArkLaTex, and lower Mississippi Valley. Some of the hail could be very large over south-central Oklahoma and north-central Texas.”