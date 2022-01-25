Lake-Effect Snow Showers and Cold

The top pic. is from Paul Herman – he estimated 20″ of snow on the ground. He’s near Manistee Lake between Mancelona and Kalkaska. This was Monday afternoon and it’s snowed a bunch there since.

Winter Weather Advisories (in purple on the map)

The Winter Weather Advisories for the lakeshore counties plus Cass Co. continue until 7 pm this Tue. This is for an additional 2-5″ of snow. Not everyone in these counties will see that much snow, but if you get under a lake-effect band, watch for several inches of snow to accumulate. Advisories are also out for St Joseph and La Porte Counties in NW Indiana.

Advisories for NW Lower and E. Upper Michigan

We’ve also had Advisories out for NW Lower MI and eastern Upper Michigan.

Radar

Here’s current Michigan weather observations, a Michigan surface weather map and the latest Grand Rapids NWS forecast discussion.

East Coast Storm – Friday and Saturday

