Kangaroos in the Snow

This is the early PM updated Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Mon. PM/night. The Marginal Risk Area has been moved south and now only lincludes area generally south of a line from Benton Harbor to Sturgis. The greatest threat of severe weather will be to our south in IL - IN - OH. There is an Enhanced Risk across parts of SE Iowa, NE Missouri, Illinois and now it includes part of Indiana. The Slight Risk Area surrounds the Enhanced Risk. That has been extended a little farther east into Western Ohio.

SPC says: "Severe thunderstorms are likely today over the middle Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley. Damaging gusts are the primary risk but a few tornadoes are possible."