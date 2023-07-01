The two big weather stories of June 2023 were the smoky skies that persisted for much of the month and the drought.

It’s been a record year for early season fires across Canada with fires in both western Canada and in Quebec. A large number of these fires were started by lightning and burned peak, which gives off a lot of smoke.

Usually, much of the smoke from fires in Quebec would mostly be blown by the prevailing westerly winds to the east out over the Atlantic Ocean. This year, we’ve had a higher number of days with northwest to northeast winds and that that brought the smoke south down into the U.S.

In the U.S., the number of wildfires and acres burned has been lower than average. The National Interagency Fire reported on June 29: “Since January 1, 22,052 wildfires have burned 636,031 acres across the United States. These numbers are below the 10-year average of 25,006 wildfires and 1,478,575 acres burned. That’s only 43% of the average-to-date number of acres burned.

Barn and dry wheat field – West Michigan June 2023

From May 9 – June 24 (47 days), Grand Rapids had just 0.24″of rain, less than 1/4″. This is the driest it has been since 1988. Fortunately, we had over 5″ of rain in March and a very snowy winter (110.7″ in Grand Rapids). That left deep moisture in the ground. The trees have been tapping that deep moisture, so they have not been nearly as stressed as they were in June 1988.

Very dry conditions in W. Michigan from late April through June

This last week of June has brought some rain, with everything from 4″ deluges in parts of Newaygo Co. to barely 1/2″ in Muskegon.

The average temperature for June 2023 was 68.8° and that was just 0.1° cooler than average. We had 6 days that reached 90°, but none higher than 91°. We had 12 days with high temperatures in the 80s, 10 in the 70s and 2 in the 60s.

Rainfall for the month totaled 1.69″ in Gr. Rapids and that was 2.21″ below average. That was 43% of average. We had only one day with more than 1/2″ of rain. There were 23 days without a drop of rain.

Sunshine totaled 56.5% (I think the average is 61%). The average wind was only 7 mph with the fastest gust 36 mph on the 25th. We did not have a single day with an average wind of 11 mph or more.

Also: We continue the Air Quality Alert for this Saturday PM. Air quality should be better next week.

Here’s a loop showing the lightning and movement of the derecho that crossed southern IA, northern MO, central IL and central and southern IN on Thursday. Damage in NE Kent Co. from Thursday evening’s storms (gust of 65 mph at Cedar Springs). Boat damaged in Thursday’s storm at Bostwick Lake.