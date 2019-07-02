June 11th Month in a Row Cloudier Than Average

Above is a summary of June 2019 weather for Grand Rapids, Lansing, Muskegon and Kalamazoo. June was cooler, cloudier and wetter than average. Grand Rapids had an average temperature (add up all the high and low temperatures for the month and divide by 60) and we were 1.6° cooler than average. The high temps. were 2.3° cooler than average and the low temperatures 0.8° cooler than average. It was a cloudy month, so that’s the main reason it was cooler relative to average in the daytime. The warmest temp. was 89° on the 29th and the coolest was 40° on the 3rd. We had 18 days cooler than average, 11 warmer than average and one that was exactly average.

This was the 6th month in a row and the 8th month out of the last 9 that has been cooler than average in Grand Rapids. Counting each month equally, the first 6 months of 2019 was 1.8° cooler than average.

The field of Waldo Stadium flooded after heavy rains in Kalamazoo Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Courtesy Ericka Perkowski)

We had above average rainfall in June. Grand Rapids had 4.36″ of rain and that was 0.59″ above average. Lansing had their 8th wettest June ever with 7.45″ – that was 4″ above average. Oshtemo also had over 7″ of rain for the month. Grand Rapids had 13 days with measurable rain and 2 other days with a trace of rain. From May 1 to June 30, Grand Rapids had 32 days with measurable rain, 8 days with a trace of rain and only 21 days out of 61 with no rain at all.

For Jan. 1 – June 30 (half a year), Grand Rapids had 22.93″ of precipitation and that was 5.58″ above average. 2018 was 6.18″ above average precipitation, 2017 was 1.16″ above average and 2016 was 8.02″ above average. So for the last 3 1/2 years. Grand Rapids is a whopping 20.94″ above average precipitation! No wonder the water level of Lake Michigan has risen so much.

June was the 11th month in a row with below average sunshine. We had 51% of possible sunshine for the month, compared to an average of 63″. Since May 1, Grand Rapids has had 43.5% sunshine, compared to an average of 59.5%. For the last 11 months, Grand Rapids has averaged 34% sunshine compared to an average of 45%. That’s a significant difference.

June had an average wind speed of 7.9 mph. The fastest wind gust was 44 mph on the 15th. The average relative humidity was 69%. A very interesting fact was that despite the above average rainfall, Grand Rapids recorded only one day with a thunderstorm (we had 6 days with thunderstorms in May).