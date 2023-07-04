Top pic: The sun goes down at the South Pole: The last light of autumn (March 20, 2018) illuminates an array of flags from the 12 nations that were the original signatories on the 1959 Antarctic Treaty who pledged that they would pursue non-military, cooperative scientific research. – pic. from NASA

It’s mid- winter in the Southern Hemisphere and particularly at the South Pole. Check out the weather last night at the Amundsen Station at the South Pole:

Shiverin’ snowman! 85 below zero is 117 degrees below freezing!



NOAA’s observatory here at the is part of the U.S. Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, the coldest, highest and most remote research facility on the planet. In winter, it’s so cold that airplanes won’t work, so the staff is on their own until October.





Few humans will ever experience the vastness of the southern skies and rippling pulses of the Southern Lights like those who “overwinter” at the South Pole.

Southern Lights at the South Pole

The South Pole is at an altitude of 9,200 feet (2,800 m) but feels like 11,000 feet (3,400 m). Centrifugal force from the spin of the Earth pulls the atmosphere toward the equator. The South Pole is significantly colder than the North Pole primarily because of the elevation difference and for being in the middle of a continent.[32] The North Pole is a few feet from sea level in the middle of an ocean. Some “warmth” comes through the thick, permanent ice of the Arctic Ocean.

In midwinter, the average temperature remains steady at around −60 °C (−76 °F). The highest temperature ever recorded at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station was −12.3 °C (9.9 °F) on Christmas Day, 2011,[33] and the lowest was −82.8 °C (−117.0 °F) on 23 June 1982[34][35][36] (for comparison, the lowest temperature directly recorded anywhere on earth was −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F) at Vostok Station in Antarctica on 21 July 1983, though −93.2 °C (−135.8 °F) was measured indirectly by satellite in East Antarctica between Dome A and Dome F in August 2010). The mean annual temperature at the South Pole is –49.5 °C (–57.1 °F).

This is truly an “ice desert” with snowfall averaging less than 3″ per year. However, high winds can cause significant blowing snow. The dome seen in pictures of the Amundsen–Scott station is sometimes partially buried due to blowing snow, and the entrance to the dome has to be regularly bulldozed to uncover it. More recent buildings are raised on stilts so that the snow does not build up against their sides. A daily chore is going outside to make sure snow and rime ice are removed from the weather instruments.

What time is it at the South Pole? In most places on Earth, local time is determined by longitude. The time of day is more-or-less synchronized to the position of the sun in the sky (for example, at midday the sun is roughly perceived to be at its highest). This line of reasoning fails at the South Pole, where the sun is seen to rise and set only once per year with solar elevation varying only with day of the year, not time of day. Because there are more than 24 time zones in the world and they all meet up at the South Pole, it can be any hour, any minute, or any second at the South Pole. There is no compelling reason for placing the South Pole in any particular time zone, but as a matter of practical convenience the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station keeps New Zealand Time (UTC+12/UTC+13). This is because the US flies its resupply missions (“Operation Deep Freeze“) out of McMurdo Station, which is supplied from Christchurch, New Zealand.