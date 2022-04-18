April 1-17 was 3.4° cooler than average. So far this year, January was 4.6° cooler than average, February was 2.0° cooler than average and March was 0.5° warmer than average. Add them up and since Jan. 1, we’ve been 2.3° cooler than average.

We’ve also had our share of really windy days. Since Dec. 1, we’ve had 12 days with gusts of 40 mph or more. I think May also leans a degree or two cooler than average. So, don’t be in a rush to plant anything frost sensitive this spring.

U.S. Snowcover on Sunday

This map shows U.S. snow cover on Sunday (4/17) 18.9% of the Contiguous U.S. had a snow cover. There’s still lots of snow in much of the U.P. Here’s snow cover in the U.P. Sunday: 40″ Painesdale, 24″ Herman, 18″ Kearsarge and at the Houghton Airport, 17″ Munising, 11″ Champion, 10″ Marquette Airport, 7″ Ishpeming and Dollar Bay, 6″ Watersmeet and Watton, 5″ Ironwood and 1″ at Detour Village.

Here’s radar…showing the rain and snow moving across Lower Michigan. We may see an inch of snow on the grass. It should pretty much melt as it falls on the expressways and main roads.

Winter Weather Advisory

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for the Thumb Area (Oakland and McComb Counties to the north) for 3-6″ of new snow.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday 4/18

Not much thunderstorm activity in the U.S. today. There is a Marginal Risk (in dark green) along the Carolina Coast and in extreme SE Florida. General non-severe thundershowers are possible in the Southeast, the Texas Panhandle (where they really need the rain) and along the Oregon Coast there could be a few flashes of lightning. Check out this large hail and heavy rain in Mississippi.

Storm Reports from Easter Sunday

Here’s U.S. storm reports from Easter Sunday. A small area of Texas had very large hail – 3″ in diameter near Yancey and Hondo. Baseball-sized hail fell at Oak Ridge MS. There were two tornadoes in Mississippi. There were 41 reports of wind damage and 63 reports of large hail – 14 of which were bigger than golfballs. With the cold air over the Northern U.S., the severe weather has been pushed south.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for April 25 – May 1

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for April 25 – May 1, shows cooler than average temperatures for the Great Lakes and much of the northern U.S. with the heat building in the Southwest. The Gulf Coast and Florida stay warmer than average.

Misspelled Highway Sign near Cooperville

There are or were two misspelled highway signs along I-96 near Coopersville. Scott Winters has a nice write up on the signs. Here’s the other sign: