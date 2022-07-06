Have you ever see a green sky like that. Best I can see, the time on the clock is 3:35 pm and it looks more like nighttime. The green sky was likely due to the light hitting the monster sized hail up in the cloud. (pic. from Jaden Miller)

Hailstone measuring over 4″ in diameter that fell in S. Dakota on 7 5 22 -(from Sarah Mowrer)

One hailstone measured 4.3″ in diameter. There were several reports of hail 4″ in diameter. It takes a heck of an updraft to keep a hailstone like that in the air.

One of several trucks that were tipped over by the wind (pic. from KCCR radio and KELO)

There were 24 reports of measured wind gust of hurricane force (over 74 mph). Howard SD had a peak gust of 99 mph. The Huron SD airport measured 96 mph. Agar SD had 91 mph with Wall Lake at 85 mph. The Sioux Falls Airport had a gust to 80 mph.

Storm Reports for July 5 – Tuesday

Nationwide, there were 280 reports of wind damage, along with 37 reports of large hail (7 of those reports were of hail 2″ or more in diameter. Severe weather occurred in 17 different states.

As of 2:30 am Wed., there were 19,262 customers without power in OH, 19,015 in California (this state always seems to have a lot of outages), 17,451 in Indiana, 10,129 in North Carolina and 6,479 in South Dakota.

They’ve done an excellent job of getting power restored in SD. At one point, 20,000 customers were without power in the Sioux Falls area alone and several counties had over 50% of the counties without power. There were many trees and wires down and some building damage, including one home that lost a roof.

Five inches of rain in Huron SD

There were also some extremely heavy rainfall totals. This is a rain gauge showing 5″ of rain near Huron SD.

Satellite loop of the t-storms in South Dakota from CIMSS (Univ. of Wis. – Madison)

BTW – there is a decent waterfall (on the Big Sioux River) in Sioux Falls SD.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. July 6.

Today (Wed.) there are two large areas under a Slight Risk (level 2) for severe weather. The first area is from Central and Southern Indiana to the Atlantic Ocean. The second covers much of the state of Montana. The risk for tornadoes is small. This is mainly for hail and especially for strong winds. While a general (not sevrere) storm is possible south of Kent County, it’s likely any significant rain/storms will be across the border in Indiana and Ohio.