Increasing Risk of Severe Storms Sunday Afternoon/Evening

It’s becoming more likely that severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow (Sun.) afternoon and evening. All severe weather criteria are possible, including tornadoes. Here’s a breakdown:

Percent Chance of a Tornado Within 25 Miles of a Given Point Sunday PM

This map from the Storm Prediction Center shows the probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point Sunday PM. Most of West Michigan is in the +5% category…generally south of a line from Grand Haven to Kent City to Flint.

Forecast Chance of Severe Criteria Winds Sunday PM from the Storm Prediction Center

The map above is the forecast chance of severe criteria (58 mph) winds within 25 miles of a given point. That’s a +30% chance south of Grand Rapids – a relatively high possibility. This is the highest percentage threat with the Sunday PM storms.

Forecast Chance of Severe Criteria Hail (1″ in diameter or greater) Sunday PM

This is the forecast chance of a severe criteria hail report (1″ in diameter or greater) Sunday PM from the Storm Prediction Center. The chance of a severe hail report is +15% south of Grand Rapids.

SPC says: “Showers and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing early Sunday morning across the Mid MO Valley, remnant from evening/overnight activity on Saturday. Guidance is in good agreement that this cluster to continue northeastward throughout the day…Current expectation is for storms within the cluster to gradually intensify throughout the day, with some large hail and damaging wind gusts occasionally possible, particularly as it moves across southern Lower MI.”

Plan your Sunday activities accordingly, so that you have a safe place to be if and when the storms move in tomorrow afternoon.