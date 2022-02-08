The pic. above taken late last week is Esch Beach in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (NPS/Fenlon). You can see lots of ice and in the distance toward the water you can see some mounds of ice that we call “ice volcanoes. As ice forms near the shore, the water shoots up in the air and freezes in the shape of volcanoes.

It can be dangerous to walk out there as this graphic demonstrates. Check out this big ice volcano from 2018.

Video of ice volcanoes from the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources. More video of ice volcanoes.

Ice Volcano 2 16 20 pic. from G.R. NWS

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids tweeted out these two pics. (above and below) of ice volcanoes at Oval Beach in Saugatuck back on 2 16 20.

Ice Volcanoes at Lake Michigan 2 16 20 – pic. from G.R. NWS

Lake Michigan ice extent – 2021-22 compared to average

The graph above shows Lake Michigan ice extent for this winter compared to average. The average line is smoothed, while the line for this year has big up and down swings as ice forms, then breaks up when there is a strong wind only to refreeze with the wind is light or calm.

Total snow accumulation so far in 2022 in the U.S.

ALSO: Heavy snow in Saporro, Japan. A wet start to Tuesday in N.Y. and Boston. Snow in Mexico. Mississippi sunset. Pelican convention? I’ve been here in a kayak before.

Excessive Heat Watch in effect for S. California – unusually warm temperatures are expected for the second half of the week for the LA coast and coastal valleys. Wintertime heat stress is a possibility, especially for those not acclimated to the heat. Temperatures will reach the 80s to near 90.