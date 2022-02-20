The National Weather Service and emergency management are monitoring several ice jams. The picture above is an ice jam on the Shiawassee River near Owosso. The ice is hung up on a bridge at a curve in the river. This jam began Thursday near M-52 and it is producing minor flooding.

A second ice jam is located on the Grand River near Robinson Township in Ottawa County. This ice jam is also hung up on a bridge – the M 231 Bridge.

Grand Rapids National Weather Service graphic on the Grand River ice jam



You can see the fluctuations in the river level on the gauge at Robinson Township. Minor flooding is possible.

Grand River ice upstream of the 6th St. Bridge

This is the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids. While there is ice upstream of the 6th St. Dam, the water is flowing freely here.

While we have a couple days with afternoon temperatures up into the low-mid 40s, it’ll get cold after that and the ice and snow will for the most part stop melting.

