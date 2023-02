I took the pic. above. This is ice fishing on Eastmanville Bayou in Ottawa County, Michigan. This is off 68th Avenue on the south side of the Grand River. I was told the primary catch was bluegill. Lots of ice fishers on the Grand River bayous in Ottawa County now that have frozen over. The Grand River itself remains mostly open water, with some ice on the edges.

It looked to me like there was a solid 4-5″ of ice on the bayou. Keep in mind that we’ve had a mild winter and we’ll return to the mild pattern early next week. Always make sure the ice is safe before you venture out on a lake, pond or bayou.