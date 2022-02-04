Ice 16″ Thick

The picture shows a plane landing at Isle Royale National Park earlier this week. The plane carried a team of scientists taking part in a winter research program. The flight had been delayed due to adverse weather conditions. It’s been a cold winter at Isle Royale. There are two main weather stations on Isle Royale. Both had low temps. of zero this morning and they had lows of -9 and -8 yesterday morning. They report the ice on Washington Harbor is 16″ thick. That’s thick enough to drive across in a medium-sized truck.

Great Lakes ice extent climbed to 34.5% on Friday. This was due to very cold temperatures and light winds. Here’s low temps. Friday AM:

Low Temps. Friday AM 2 4 22

The cold temperatures at Lake Michigan tell you that the wind wasn’t coming off the lake. The low temperature at the S. Haven lighthouse was +1.9° and at the Muskegon Channel, the low was +2.1°. Since January 1st, Grand Rapids has averaged 4.3 degrees colder than average.

Low temps. Friday AM included -5 at Ludington, -6 at Hesperia, -10 at Cadillac, -18 at Gaylord, -19 at Pellston, -24 at Raco, -26 at Champion and -27 at Amasa.