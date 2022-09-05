After a near record low count of hurricanes in both the Atlantic Basin and worldwide, hurricane activity has picked up. We’re tracking Hurricane Danielle in the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm (and soon to be hurridcane) Earl and off the west coast of Mexico, Tropical Storm (and soon to be hurricane) Kay.



Current Tropical Storms and Hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Here’s the current storms in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Danielle will continue northeast, interfering a bit with shipping lanes, but otherwise no threat. By next weekend, it’ll be a windy, rainy low pressure center near Ireland and the U.K.

Earl will become a hurricane (winds over 74 mph) and should pass far enough east of Bermuda to give them just some high surf and perhaps some showery squalls.

Hurricane Kay

In the Eastern Pacific, we have Tropical Storm (soon to be hurricane) Kay. This storm may cause tropical storm conditions on the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. It’s not impossible that it could spread enough moisture into CA and southwest AZ to cause some rain there.

On very rare occasion, a tropical storm can produce significant rain and flooding in the SW U.S. Hurricane Kathleen in 1976 comes to mind. This storm caused 12 fatalties and 160 million dollars in damage.

In the western Pacific, there is one typhoon (hurricane) and that’s “Hinnamnor”. The storm will move over the SE coast of South Korea, producing strong wind, heavy rain and some flooding. Fortunately, the storm is moving along at a good clip and that will reduce rainfall a bit. The storm will head northeast over the Sea of Japan and become a windy, rainy low pressure system along the east coast of Russia.



Here’s the updated ACE INDEX from Colorado St. University. The ACE INDEX is a measure of the number and strength of tropical storm activity around the globe. All four Northern Hemisphere sectors have below average ACE numbers. That’s especially true of the Northwest Pacific (roughly half of average-to-date) and the Atlantic (close to record low activity so far this hurricane season.

The peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico is Sept. 10

We’re coming up on the peak of the hurricane season – that’s Sept. 10 – next Saturday.

Storm reports from Sunday 9/4/22

Here’s storm reports from Sunday. There were two concentrations of severe thunderstorm winds – one near Dallas TX and the other near the border of CA and AZ. The fastest measured thunderstorm wind report in the U.S. was at Kingman AZ at 75 mph. The strong wind caused a dust storm that greatly reduced visibility to less than 1/4 mile and it also knocked the temperature down from 97° to 79° in 10 minutes. They had only 0.04″ of rain from the severe thunderstorm.

Needles CA reported “Numerous photos of large trees down and power lines downed by high winds. Scattered damage throughout the town. Dust Storm with 15 FEET visibility coupled with wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph. Dust continued for over 15 minutes.”

Tornado count-to-date

We had only 39 reported tornadoes in the U.S. in August. I don’t remember any offhand that were very strong or caused real significant damage. We had 153 tornadoes in the U.S. in August 2021 and 182 in August 2020. Looks like we’ve had no tornado deaths in the U.S. in June, July, August or so far in September. We’ve had just 18 tornado deaths in the U.S. this year and 14 of those were back in March.

Mackinac Bridge shortly before noon on Labor Day

This was the Mackinac Bridge webcam shortly before noon this Labor Day. It was a successful Bridge Walk this morning – a bit on the cool side. The overnight low temperature on Mackinac Island was 49°. The Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) was out across N. Michigan last night. Southern Lower Michigan was overcast and missed the show.

Truck Parade in Holland MI today – coming through the Farmer’s Market area.

Midday satellite picture

Here’s a midday satellite picture. Thei cloud line hasn’t moved much – the sun was out in Ludington and Manistee. Water temps. have dropped a little. Inland Reeds lake is 75° this afternoon – down 3 degrees from a couple days ago. At Lake Michigan, water temps. have dropped a little with the northeast wind. Morning temps: Muskegon 64°, Grand Haven 65°, Holland 63°, Saugatuck was still up at 70°.