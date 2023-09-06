Tropical Storm “Lee” will become Hurricane Lee. It’s likely that the storm will become a major hurricane (category 3 or above) and could possibly reach Category 4 or 5.
Currently, the forecast track of Lee takes the storm far enough north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to spare them catastrophic damage, but the storm will have to be watched closely.
Here’s the probability of tropical storm force winds ( 1 minute average wind of 39 mph or greater).
Here’s the Public Discussion and Forecast Advisory on the storm.
Here’s the key points on Hurricane “Lee” in Spanish. Quite a few of our weather words come from the Spanish language (hurricane, tornado, derecho, El Nino, La Nina). We have the Garcia Method of forecasting snow. BTW, if you’re interested in weather in South America – check out the Metsul website.
We have the same story in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Tropical Storm Jova is becoming Hurricane Jova. It’ll intensify into a major hurricane then fade back to a tropical storm then just a depression as it moves northwest, eventually into cooler waters. This storm is also moving northwest (like Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean…and both hurricanes are doing their best to stay over open water and avoid a direct hit on land this coming week.