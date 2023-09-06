Tropical Storm “Lee” will become Hurricane Lee. It’s likely that the storm will become a major hurricane (category 3 or above) and could possibly reach Category 4 or 5.

Forecast track of Hurricane “Lee”.

Currently, the forecast track of Lee takes the storm far enough north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to spare them catastrophic damage, but the storm will have to be watched closely.

Where different weather models track Hurricane Lee (map from WFLA)

Here’s the probability of tropical storm force winds ( 1 minute average wind of 39 mph or greater).

Here’s the Atlantic Ocean satellite picture. Lee is still far out to sea.

* The storm will be passing by the Virgin Islands, Northern Antilles and Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. The mid-point of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is September 10.

Here’s the Public Discussion and Forecast Advisory on the storm.

Here’s the key points on Hurricane “Lee” in Spanish. Quite a few of our weather words come from the Spanish language (hurricane, tornado, derecho, El Nino, La Nina). We have the Garcia Method of forecasting snow. BTW, if you’re interested in weather in South America – check out the Metsul website.

Track of soon-to-be Hurricane Jova

We have the same story in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Tropical Storm Jova is becoming Hurricane Jova. It’ll intensify into a major hurricane then fade back to a tropical storm then just a depression as it moves northwest, eventually into cooler waters. This storm is also moving northwest (like Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean…and both hurricanes are doing their best to stay over open water and avoid a direct hit on land this coming week.

There are no tropical storms or cyclones (what hurricanes are called here) in the Indian Ocean. and there is only one tropical storm in the Western Pacific.