Hurricane Henri – a BIG problem for Long Island and New England

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Forecast winds with Hurricane Henri

Tropical Storm “Henri” will soon become a hurricane. It’ll be passing over warm waters up to 85F and it’ll ramp up to a Category 2 or Category 3 storm. Moving on a more northerly track, it’s likely to make landfall in S. New England or on Long Island. The south-facing inlets and bays to the right of where the center of the storm hits will be subject to very strong winds and what could be very high storm surges.

cone graphic

* There have been very serious hurricane hits in this area in the past. The famous 1938 hurricane flooded Providence RI up to the 2nd floor. Stay tuned – I’ll have future updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools