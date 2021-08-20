Hurricane Henri – a BIG problem for Long Island and New England

Tropical Storm “Henri” will soon become a hurricane. It’ll be passing over warm waters up to 85F and it’ll ramp up to a Category 2 or Category 3 storm. Moving on a more northerly track, it’s likely to make landfall in S. New England or on Long Island. The south-facing inlets and bays to the right of where the center of the storm hits will be subject to very strong winds and what could be very high storm surges.

* There have been very serious hurricane hits in this area in the past. The famous 1938 hurricane flooded Providence RI up to the 2nd floor. Stay tuned – I’ll have future updates.