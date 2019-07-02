Hurricane Barbara, far from land in the Eastern Pacific will intensify to a Category 4 storm, then start to weaken. Hawaii should keep up with later statements on the storm. It’s possible that the storm could pass close to Hawaii as a Tropical Depression or weak Tropical Storm early next week. Here’s the latest projected path of the storm.
Here’s the latest Public Advisory, Public Storm Discussion and current weather observations in Hawaii. Here’s the Funktop Satellite Loop of the storm…a Visible/IR loop…and Hawaii Regional Radar.