Hurricane Barbara

Now that is one red sunset. We are just starting to see the sun move back to the south. Grand Rapids has lost 3 minutes and 26 seconds of daylight since the Summer Solstice back on June 21. We'll lose another 42 seconds of daylight tomorrow. The lost of daylight is slow at first, then speeds up as we approach the Equinox. The greatest daily loss of daylight is from Sept. 17 to Oct. 4, when we lose 2 minutes and 53 seconds of daylight each day.

Here's another pretty sunset picture of a sailboat amid the pinks and purples of twilight off South Haven. It was cooler at Lake Michigan (that trend will continue this week. The high was 86° in G.R. and 89° in Kalamazoo. The high at the Muskegon Beach was 73.9° and at the S. Haven Beach the high was 75.7°