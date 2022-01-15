Huge Volcanic Eruption in the W. Pacific – with Tsunami and Earthquake!

This image shows one of the most significant volcanic explosions ever seen from space. This is the Hunga Tonga volcano in the small island nation of Tonga in the Western Pacific. Check out these links: Video of tsunami coming ashore in Tonga…enormous and far-reaching shock wave of the explosion seen from space…the explosion caused one island to sink and another to form…wider view of the eruption and shock wave…black as night in Tonga under the ash cloud – ash is falling like snow. Major volcanoes of Tonga.

This was issued by New Zealand Civil Defense: “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.”