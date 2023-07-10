GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The hottest week ever in West Michigan was in July 1936. It was also the hottest week in the whole state of Michigan and for the whole contiguous United States.

Above is a look at high and low temperatures in Grand Rapids for the 8-day period from July 7 to July 14, 1936. The average high temperature was 102.1 degrees and the average low 75.5 degrees.

High and low temperatures in Grand Rapids for the eight days from July 7 to July 14, 1936.

The two hottest days were July 12 and 13, with highs of 106 and 108, respectively. Going back through all the high temperatures from when records began in the 1800s, those are the two hottest days that Grand Rapids has ever had. Third place goes to July 6, 2012, when the high temperature was 104 degrees.

The average high temperature for the whole month of July 1936 was 91.1 degrees.

Here’s the high and low temperatures for Kalamazoo for the eight days from July 7 to July 14, 1936. That’s eight days in a row with high temperatures over 100 degrees.

High and low temperatures for Kalamazoo from July 7 to July 14, 1936.

The hottest days were the 13th and 14th, with highs of 109 and 108. The average high temperature in Kalamazoo for these eight days was 104.3 degrees.

Here’s the highest temperatures in West Michigan reached during the heat wave of July 1936:

Highest temperatures reached during the second week of July 1936.

Newaygo tops the list at 111 degrees. That’s 21 degrees hotter than 90 degrees, so you can imagine how that felt. Hastings peaked at 109 degrees and even closer to Lake Michigan at Hart, the thermometer climbed to 104 degrees.

Other high temperatures: 104 degrees at Mt. Pleasant, Charlotte was 106, Greenville 108 and Gull Lake 108.

The heat stretched from the Atlantic Coast into the Midwest and from there west into the Rocky Mountains. The highest temperature in Michigan was a sizzling 112 degrees at Mio, which is in Oscoda County, about halfway between Houghton Lake and Alpena.

Regional high temperatures during the second week of July 1936.

Other high temperatures in Michigan:

Alpena 104°

Detroit 104°

Flint 108°

Houghton Lake 107°

Marquette 104°

Atlanta 104°

Cadillac 104°

Caro 108°

East Jordan 103°

East Tawas 106°

Escanaba 104°

Fayette 96° (this is the coolest high temperature on my list, but it may be the most amazing since Fayette is on a peninsula that juts out into Lake Michigan)

Fife Lake 107°

Gladwin 105°

Grand Marais 99°

Hale (Loud Dam) 107°

Harbor Beach 105°

Higgins Lake 106°

Ironwood 104°

Ishpeming 102°

Lake City 106°

Munising 103°

Newberry 103°

Onaway St. Park 106°

Owosso 105°

Pontiac 104°

Port Huron 107°

Saginaw 111°

Stambaugh 103°

Traverse City 105°

Vanderbilt 108°

West Branch 107°

Graphic on the 1936 heat wave from the National Weather Service in Gaylord.

Collegeville, Indiana (which does not refer to Purdue, but named because of St. Joseph’s College — a smaller Catholic college on the north end of the town. The town is very small – only 330 residents), reached 116 degrees and Wisconsin Dells (known for Ride the Ducks and the Tommy Bartlett Water Ski Show) climbed to 114 degrees.

People trying to sleep at the Capitol grounds at Lincoln Nebraska.

Lincoln, Nebraska, had 13 days that summer with high temperatures between 111 and 117 degrees. The hottest day with July 25, when they had a high of 117 degrees and a low temperature of 90.

Two states have both their highest and their lowest temperature ever recorded from 1936. In North Dakota, the lowest temperature ever recorded was -60 degrees at Parshall. Then five months later, Steeke, North Dakota, soared to 121 degrees. That’s a 181-degree difference.

Dust storm approaching on the Great Plains. (Courtesy NASA)

Above is a picture of an approaching dust storm. When these storms moved in, the wind could increase to 30 to 40 mph and visibility would drop to near zero.

If you’re looking for a year of extreme weather — pick 1936 — we had the hottest heat wave ever across the contiguous U.S. We had a bitter cold winter in 1935-36. Grand Rapids fell below zero nine times in January and February of that year.

1936 tornado damage. (Photo from Dickinson Co. Emergency Management)

We had a 2 day tornado outbreak in the Southeast that resulted in 454 fatalities and 2,500 injuries. Over just those two days, there were 11 tornadoes that were F3 to F5 intensity. Hardest hit were Gainnesville, Georgia, and Tupelo, Mississippi.

Tropical storm and hurricane tracks of 1936.

There was an above-average number of tropical storms in the Atlantic (17) and three of these tropical storms hit the U.S.

The hottest temperature in world history was a blistering 134 degrees (56.7 degrees) at Death Valley, California on July 10, 1913. That was 110 years ago.