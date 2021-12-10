High Wind Watch for Saturday

A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of S. Lower Michigan from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Winds could gust from 45 to 60 mph. Winds this strong are likely to bring down tree limbs and perhaps cause some power outages. The Watch is likely to be replaced with either a High Wind Warning or Wind Advisory.

Severe Weather Risk Area for Saturday

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday shows a narrow Slight Risk ArePiedras Blancas Light Station Outstanding Natural Area from SW Ohio down thru Kentucky and Tennessee. A much larger Marginal Risk area runs from Ohio south to the Gulf of Mexico and east to the Atlantic.

Also: Severe flooding in Hawaii. Significant rain and high mountain snow in the West. Piedras Blancas Light Station in CA on a clear night. Florida sunset. Pic. of snow covered Mauna Loa in Hawaii. Beautiful snow in Utah. Heavy snow in Newfoundland. Beautiful snow in Vermont. Waterspout offshore of Italy. Another waterspout pic. Number of deaths from natural disasters by decade…it’s been decreasing. La Nina continues (in 2nd year now)…see the colder than average water off the coast of South America along the Equator. Swarm of earthquakes off Oregon.