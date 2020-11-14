High Wind WARNING, Lakeshore Flood Watch

A High Wind WARNING is in effect for the lakeshore until 7 pm this Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph at the lakeshore during the midday and afternoon.

Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning

Lakeshore Flood Warning

A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7 pm for all inland areas, where gusts of 50-55 mph are possible. Winds this strong can not only bring down branches and limbs, but they can in isolated places bring down whole trees. Power lines may also come down in winds this strong. Winds are expected to be from west – southwest.

Map showing the High Wind Warning at the lakeshore and the Wind Advisory for Inland Areas

A Lakeshore Flood Warning will also be in effect into this evening. Waves could reach 10-15 feet on Lake Michigan. Storm Warnings (that’s the step between Gale Warnings and Hurricane Warnings) will be in effect today for Lake Michigan. Needless to say, best to stay off the piers and breakwaters Sunday and be careful today on the beaches. The biggest waves will likely come in the late afternoon.

Courtesy: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Today (Sun.) is the start of the firearm deer season – which runs through the end of the month. This is sure lousy weather for the opener – but it’s probably good news for the deer!



Severe storm reports from Saturday

Severe Thunderstorms produced hail up to golfball size and winds to 70 mph across parts of SW Missouri and NW Arkansas.