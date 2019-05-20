HIGH Risk of Tornadoes!

The above map was the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Mon./Mon. night (5/20). There was a rare High Risk of severe weather. Get this…we did not have a single day all of last year with a high risk area and we have had only 11 high risk days in the last 8 years. So this was a big deal.

Here’s a look at Monday’s Severe Storm Reports as of 1 am EDT. There were a total of 18 tornadoes (including one in Arizona – see separate thread on that). Fortunately, the tornadoes went mostly over open country, avoiding towns and cities. Extremely large hail (up to 4″ in diameter at the town of Collinsvorth) and very strong winds (up to 94 mph at Marshall OK) were reported.