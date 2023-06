The map above shows Storm Total Rainfall Saturday PM. The gray color is a sprinkle. The blues show where measure rain fell.

Here’s some rainfall totals from Saturday PM: Albion 0.55″, Hart 0.31″, Ceresco (Calhoun Co.) 0.15″, Marshall 0.10″, Muskegon 0.06″, Shelby and Mears 0.01″. The following cities had a trace of rain (a sprinkle): Holland, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Manistee.

We’ll stay dry this Sunday and much of this week will be dry as well.