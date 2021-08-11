Here We Go Again! Enhanced Severe Risk for Lower Michigan

Look at the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Wed. PM/night. The most likely state in the U.S. to see severe weather today is Michigan and we have an enhanced outlook for the possibility of tornadoes, significant wind damage and hail.

Tornado Risk Map for Wed. 8 11 21

This is the Tornado Risk Map for this Wed. PM/night. The 5% is a 5 percent chance of a tornado touching down within 25 miles of a given point. The green area on the map is the 2% chance area. So, in all the U.S. the most likely place for a tornado touching down is right here in West Michigan.

Zoomed in Enhanced and Slight Risk Areas in West Michigan

If you want to get specific…if you pick the middle of the Enhanced Area, the most likely county to see a tornado today (probably in the world) would be Mecosta County, Michigan – at the center of the Enhanced Risk area.

Probability of a report of wind damage within 25 miles of a given point.

This map from SPC shows the percent chance of a wind damage report within 25 miles of a given point. There’s a hefty 30% chance in the Enhanced Risk Area (which includes Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon, Mt. Pleasant, Ludington and Cadillac). That area is surrounded by a 15% Risk Area that covers the rest of Lower Michigan. SPC says: “A swath of wind damage along with potential for a couple tornadoes will be possible across parts of Lower Michigan.”