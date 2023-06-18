A Tropical Depression west of Africa is likely to develop into Tropical Storm Bret. The storm will move west, then west-northwest toward the eastern Caribbean. It could even become a minimal hurricane for a short time. At that point it will likely weaken and at this point does not pose a significant risk to the U.S.

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2023 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92): Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is now likely to form over the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of this week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent. If you're wondering why we're at the letter "B" for Bret and missed the letter "A": Tropical Storm Arlene Tropical storm (SSHWS) Arlene 2023-06-02 1900Z.jpg Arlene 2023 track.png Duration June 1 – June 3 Peak intensity 40 mph (65 km/h) (1-min) 998 mbar (hPa) On May 30, the NHC began monitoring an area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development.[29] An area of low pressure developed the following day, and the disturbance was designated Invest 91L.[30] The system organized into Tropical Depression Two at 21:00 UTC on June 1, while located off the west coast of South Florida.[31] Hurricane Hunters investigated the depression on the morning of June 2, and determined that it had strengthened into Tropical Storm Arlene.[32] Wind shear and a dry atmosphere prevented the system from intensifying further as it drifted southward through the Gulf of Mexico. On June 3 at 15:00 UTC, Arlene weakened