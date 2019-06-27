Heavy Rain Hits Hawaii

Heavy thunderstorms hit Hawaii Tuesday/Wednesday with intense lightning, heavy rain and local flooding. The above map is Storm Total Rainfall off the WSR88D radar. The heaviest rain fell over the islands of Oahu, Lanai and Molokai.

Lightning Injuries in Hawaii

There were at least 3 people injured by lightning, including a 10-year old boy in Kalihi. The National Weather Service said that there were 120 cloud-ground lightning strikes in just a 15-minute period. Approximately 1,900 customers lost power due to the lightning hits. The loud thunder set off vehicle alarms and scared pets.

Hawaii Rainfall Totals

Here’s some rainfall totals. The Honolulu Airport had 2.14″ of rain in just one hour. They have had 5.66″ of rain this month, compared to an average rainfall from June 1-26 of just 0.23″. Here’s more rainfall totals. The H-1 Freeway was closed for a time due to 1 foot of water flowing across the road. Scattered lighter showers continue across the islands.