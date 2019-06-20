Heavy Rain, Flooding

This was Waldo Stadium at Western Michigan University Thursday morning. The water on the field was about 2 feet deep. Math problem: Figure out how many gallons of water was on the field – or cubic feet. A football field is 100 yards long and 53 1/3rd feet wide – assume the 2 foot deep was a correct estimate of the depth of the water.

The Waldo Waterfall – Waldo Stadium at Western Michigan Univ. on Thu. 6 20 19

This is the “Waldo Waterfall” – water coming down the stairs Thu. AM. The flooding occurs when water backs up from nearby Arcadia Creek. This has happened before. On Oct. 14, 2017, Kalamazoo got 1.82″ of rain. Unfortunately, that was a football Saturday and the game with Akron was postponed for a day due to flooding on the field and lightning. That was the year when WMU scored 31 points on USC, beat Ball St. by 52 points and had that crazy 7 overtime game against Buffalo. Later on Oct. 23-24, 2017, Kalamazoo got 4.22″ of rain and ended the month with a whopping 9.69″ of rain.

Rainfall Totals from Weds. night into Thursday, June 19-20, 2019



Oshtemo led the list of rainfall reports with a little over 4 1/2 inches, Constantine (west of Sturgis near the Indiana border) had over 4″ of rain. Kalamazoo N.C. is the Nature Center. Hastings had 2.43″, Battle Creek 1.76″, Grand Rapids officially 1.59″, and Muskegon with the least at 0.29″ (good deal for Maranda’s Park Party – which came off without a hitch at Smith-Ryerson Park in Muskegon).

Road washout on E. Michigan Ave. between Sprinkle Rd. and River St.

More than a dozen roads were closed due to either flooding or road washouts. This is on E. Michigan Ave. between Sprinkle Rd and River St. (pic. courtesy of the Kalamazoo Co. Road Commission.

A Texas Township neighborhood already dealing with serious flooding saw the water getting closer to their homes. According to Jennifer Brown, the rain made the flooding situation along Crooked and Eagle lakes a lot worse in a very short amount of time.

