The top pic. is just before sunset Mon. evening at Grand Haven (Noto's at the BilMar camera). The sun is dim - shining through a layer of smoke that's a couple miles above the ground. The smoke is from wildfires in Canada - western Ontario and eastern Manitoba, well north of the U.S. border.

Here's the Lake Michigan satellite pic. from Mon. PM - you can clearly see all the smoke. Without the smoke, cumulus clouds had formed in Wisconsin, but generally not under the smoky areas.