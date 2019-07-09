Heat Wave Next Week

This is the latest 8-14 day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 16-22. Looks like a heat wave is on the way for next week. Right now, it looks like at least several days with highs in the low to even mid 90s.

8-14 Day Rainfall Forecast for July 16-22 from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the rainfall outlook from CPC for July 16-22. Above average rainfall is forecast around the periphery of a large upper level high pressure center (ridge) over the central Rockies (a “ring of fire”) . Thunderstorms will move east through the Canadian border states, then dive southeast and then south through the Mississippi Valley.

Canadian NAEFS model temperature probability forecast for July 16-22, 2019

The Canadian NAEFS product shows the same thing…warm to hot across the Great Lakes next week.