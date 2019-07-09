Heat Wave Next Week

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

This is the latest 8-14 day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 16-22. Looks like a heat wave is on the way for next week. Right now, it looks like at least several days with highs in the low to even mid 90s.

8-14 Day Rainfall Forecast for July 16-22 from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the rainfall outlook from CPC for July 16-22. Above average rainfall is forecast around the periphery of a large upper level high pressure center (ridge) over the central Rockies (a “ring of fire”) . Thunderstorms will move east through the Canadian border states, then dive southeast and then south through the Mississippi Valley.

Canadian NAEFS model temperature probability forecast for July 16-22, 2019

The Canadian NAEFS product shows the same thing…warm to hot across the Great Lakes next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools