Heat Wave Next Week

This is the latest 8-14 day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 16-22. Looks like a heat wave is on the way for next week. Right now, it looks like at least several days with highs in the low to even mid 90s.
Here’s the rainfall outlook from CPC for July 16-22. Above average rainfall is forecast around the periphery of a large upper level high pressure center (ridge) over the central Rockies (a “ring of fire”) . Thunderstorms will move east through the Canadian border states, then dive southeast and then south through the Mississippi Valley.
The Canadian NAEFS product shows the same thing…warm to hot across the Great Lakes next week.