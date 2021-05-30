Heat Is Going to Build into the Great Lakes

The weather pattern is going to gradually flip from cool to warm/hot. Above is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for the 2nd week of June. It’s going be very warm to hot from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. The cooler than average in Texas is due to the persistent clouds and rain that has caused isolated severe weather and flooding there. It’s also going to continue to be very hot in California, where they are in a drought.

High Temperatures May 30 – June 3

Each day this week is going to be a couple degrees warmer than the previous day. That trend will continue until we are in the mid-upper 80s next weekend.

Rainfall Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for June 7-13

This is the corresponding rainfall forecast from CPC for June 7-13. I’ve shown the long-range temperature outlook from CPC quite a bit here on the blog this spring and on my facebook/twitter. Of late, I haven’t shown the precipitation forecast as often, because I thought it was too wet for Michigan. Now they’re back to near average for Michigan. I still think we’ll see below average rainfall into the first week of June. This spring and summer most of the severe weather and rain has been in the Southern U.S. and that will likely continue.