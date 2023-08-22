A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon tomorrow (Wed.) until 2 am Thursday. The Advisory is for Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien and Cass Counties. Heat Advisories and possible Warnings will also be in effect for N. Indiana, N. Illinois and W. Ohio.

The Heat Index is expected to climb to near 100. Heat Advisories and Warnings will likely be in effect again on Thursday. These two days could be the warmest days we’ll see this summer. The GFS model gives Grand Rapids high temperatures of 94 on Wed. and 93 on Thu.

There are quite a few high school football games scheduled Thursday evening. For the fans in the stands and especially for the players, it’s important to stay hydrated. The sun will be lower in the sky by gametime, but find some shade if you can.

Marginal Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm early Wednesday from Gr. Rapids to the north

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm late tonight and early tomorrow for areas from Gr. Rapids to the north. This is for isolated hail, gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. SPC says: Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday across the lower Great Lakes region. Elevated convection will likely be ongoing Wednesday morning across parts of lower MI, aided by a moderate low-level jet and associated warm advection to the east of a north-south oriented baroclinic zone. Moderate MUCAPE may support an isolated hail threat before storms weaken by late morning. The baroclinic zone will move eastward as a warm front Wednesday afternoon, though its progress will be modulated by how quickly morning convection abates across lower MI. Diurnal heating of a moist low-level environment will support strong destabilization along/west of the warm front by late afternoon. Surface-based storm development cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon into the early evening across the warm sector as MLCINH diminishes. Sufficient deep-layer shear would support a conditional supercell risk with all severe hazards if surface-based development occurs.

Small Craft Advisories for Wed. from Ottawa County to the north

Small Craft Advisories will be in effect tomorrow (Wed.) from Ottawa County to the north. This includes Grand Haven State Park, where dangerous currents may develop on the south side of the pier. Waves will likely be in the 2-4 foot rangeA Beach Hazards Statement will likely be issued for Wed. (and possibly on Thu.). Do not swim near or jump off the piers and on breezy/windy days.

Air Quality Alert for Wed. and Thur.

We also have an Air Quality Alert for Wed. and Thu. The Air Quality Index will likely reach into the Unhealthy category both days.

ALSO: Wind turbine snaps and collapses.