Heat Advisory and Continued Threat of Severe Weather

The G.R. National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for areas along and south of I-96. This would include Grand Rapids. Yesterday was the hottest day of the summer (highs: 92° Grand Rapids, 94° Kalamazoo and the first 90-degree day of the year at Holland and Muskegon) and today should be just about as hot.

GR NWS graphic on today’s weather

Dewpoints remain high (some of this moisture comes from the process of transpiration…the corn and beans soaking up a lot of water and releasing it into the air through the leaves), in the upper 60s to low 70s. The heat index reached 101° in Grand Rapids on Tues. and 104° in Kalamazoo. We’ll make another run at those triple-digit numbers today.

Day 1 – Wednesday – Severe Weather Risk Map

Today’s Severe Weather Risk Map shows West Michigan in the Marginal Risk area – this is again mainly for isolated wind damage. SPC says: “A few strong to severe thunderstorms with isolated wind damage may occur today from parts of the Upper Midwest into the southern Great Lakes. The most favorable corridor for a marginal severe threat will likely be from eastern Iowa east-northeastward into Lower Michigan where the models develop strong instability. MLCAPE in the 3500 to 4500 J/kg range along with 20 to 30 kt of deep-layer shear should be enough for a marginal severe threat. The stronger multicells could be associated with an isolated wind-damage threat late this afternoon into early this evening.

There is also the threat of heavy rain and flooding. Tuesday a few spots had 2-4″ of rain and the ground will be saturated. A higher percentage of rain may go to runoff, rather than soak into the ground. We also have the heavy rain falling in a short period of time.

So, stay cool and hydrated and keep up-to-date with the latest forecast and with any watches, warnings or advisories.