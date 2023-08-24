The top pic. shows the census-designated place (CDP) of Lahaina on the island of Maui. I’m guessing the picture is facing east toward the West Mountains. You can see the scattered clouds by the mountains where the air has to lift to get over the mountains.

About 80% of the city of 12,700 burned in the wildfire that occurred half a month ago on Aug. 8. Officially there are 115 fatalities (many of them elderly and still roughly 1,100 people designated as missing. We may never had an exact, accurate account of the number of fatalities. Some of the missing are seasonal residents, gone during the summer, some are homeless, some are known only by their first name. With some there is no gender, age or description.

After the Camp Fire in California in 2018, there were 1,000 missing. The final count of fatalities turned out to be 85.

Burn out vehicles in Lahaina HI after the Aug. 8 Wildfire

Out of all the Hawaiian Islands, Maui is most dependent on tourism – a major part of the island’s economy. They report that hotel occupancy was about 57%, well below average for this time of year. Overall, the Hawaiian Islands had an 80% occupancy rate and that was a little below average. The loss of tourist dollars is partly offset by those coming to the island to help with relief efforts.

Fire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii – pictures from KHON

Some debris may be toxic. Relief staff worked to make sure everyone had their prescriptions filled. 900 landlords have offered space to rent (hotels, Airbnbs and regular residents with a spare bedroom or two. Bottled water is being used for drinking, bathing. Others are working to reunite pets with owners. They are working on a plan to get children back to school. A high school, middle school and two elementary schools were affected by the flames.

The cause of the wildfire has not been determined. Speculation centers around a live power line toppled by the fierce winds that day.