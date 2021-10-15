Harvest Time!

Top pic. is apples in crates in the orchard across the street from where I live. Apple-picking has been progressing nicely across West Michigan, a few days ahead of average, due to warmer-than-average weather and early maturity. Red and Golden Delicious and Idareds have been mostly picked and now later varieties like Fuji and Rome are being harvested.

Apples from “The Ridge” in NW Kent County – pics. above from Bill Steffen

Apple size has been excellent this year. Most areas saw a little warmer than average weather this growing season and ample rainfall. We have not had a general frost and none is anticipated in the next week. Right now I’m having at least one apple a day – usually for breakfast. Studies have proven that apples are one of the most healthy foods we can eat.

The phrase “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” began as: “Eat an apple on going to bed, and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread”. It was recorded as a Pembrokeshire (a county in southwest Wales) saying in 1866. It was popularized in the U.S. in the early 20th century. A 2015 study found apple-eaters “were more likely, in the crude analysis, to keep the doctor (and prescription medications) away.”

Graph from USDA

Corn harvest continued ahead of schedule despite occasional wet conditions. Soybean harvesting was also ahead of the 5-year average date. Fourth cuttings of hay were underway.

Nearly 70% of the corn and soybean crops were rated good to excellent. 96% of soil moisture was rated adequate to surplus.

Produce at a local Farmer’s Market

Here’s a map to find a farm market near where you live. Many of the local supermarkets and restaurants buy produce from local growers.