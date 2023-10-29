Looks like snow for Halloween (Tue.). We won’t get a lot of snow, though it could accumulate an inch or two in places on the grassy areas, particularly across the higher elevations of northern Lower MI.

This is the forecast snowfall on the European model. West Michigan sees 1/2″ to 2″. There’s a 2.5″ total forecast over the (relatively) warmer water of Lake Michigan and up to 4-5″ up toward the Keweenaw Peninsula in the U.P. With the relatively warm ground (2″ soil temperature in G.R. was 50° on Sunday) and the fact that air temperatures will likely be at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow will melt as it falls, especially on well-traveled roads.

This map shows where there was snow on the ground Sunday. 17.7% of the U.S. had a snow cover. You can see a nice swath of +6″ of snow from Montana to NW Minnesota.

This was a screen grab from a webcam in Glacier National Park, Montana on Sunday. Great Falls MT reported 5″ of snow on the ground, Helena had a 7″ snow cover and Valentine MT takes the “Golden Snow Shovel Award” with an even foot of snow on the ground. The low temperature Sunday morning was -12F at Valentine. It was 10 below zero at Ingemar and Dunkirk MT.