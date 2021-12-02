Guess Which State Has Had the Most Thunderstorm Wind Damage Reports in 2021

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the state that has reported the most thunderstorm wind damage reports so far this year is…Pennsylvania. Surprised? I was. The Keystone State has had 955 reports of wind damage in 2021. Second place goes to Virginia with 754 reports. New York is third with 657 reports of wind damage. Texas (657) is 4th, Kansas (482) is 5th and MICHIGAN is 6th with 440 reports.

Keep in mind that a report would include any recorded wind gust of 58 mph or more, or a report of wind damage, which could include a large downed tree limb or utility pole. Some states and some areas do a little better at getting reports out and there may be more reports from an area with a higher population than from a sparsely populated area.

Storms were more prominent from Michigan across the mid-Atlantic states this year and there was less severe weather in some of the Plains States. Alaska and Hawaii had no reports of severe weather (so far) in 2021. (top pic. is wind damage at Trevose PA on 7/29/21 from WKBN).