Great Weather for the Start of Festival

This is the 50th Anniversary of Festival of the Arts in downtown Grand Rapids. The weather looks very good for today and tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Saturday will probably be the warmest day of 2019 so far. We will have a chance of showers on Sunday – best chance late in the day, but still a chance in the AM.

Festival starts at noon today. Remember this is a First Friday of the month, so some communities (inc. Kent County) do a tornado siren test.

I’ll be emceeing stages at Festival both Friday and Saturday, so if you see me…say “hi”. Grab a bite to eat and check out the t-shirts and the art tent. That’s how we generate some of the money we need to pay for the expenses we incur. There are literally many hundreds of volunteers that make Festival work and they deserve our thanks.

Saturday is also the big B-93 Birthday Bash, which is at 5th-3rd. Park starting at 4 pm – lots of great tunes and a fireworks finale.