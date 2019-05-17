Great Lakes Ice Free – First Time Since Nov. 14

Thursday was the first day of 2019 with 0.0% ice on all the Great Lakes. That ends a strring of 182 consecutive days, going back to Nov. 15 with at least some ice on Lake Superior (half a year).

There’s still snow left on Mt. Ripley in Houghton, Michigan

Here’s historic maximum ice extent on the Great Lakes. We have had well above average ice extent on the Great Lakes in four of the last six winters.

Here’s current North American snow and ice cover. There is still some ice on Lake Nipigon, Lake Winnipeg and Hudson Bay. Snow covers Labrador, much of Quebec and Nunavut. There is still a good amount of snow in the Western mountains.