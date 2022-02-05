Great Lakes Ice Extent Reaches 44.4%

Great Lakes ice extent reached 44.4% on Saturday, the highest extent this winter and very close to the maximum ice extent of the winter of 2020-21, which was 45.8%. The average maximum ice extent on the Great Lakes (53.1%) is usually reached between mid-February and the first week of March.

Ice on Lake Michigan at Michigan City, Indiana on 2 5 22

Here’s the Saturday figures for each individual lake: Superior 36.6%, Michigan 29.1%, Huron 58.1%, Erie 90.4%, Ontario 24.1%, St. Clair 99.0%. Like crushed ice floating on top of a soft drink chunks of ice floating on water counts as ice extent, as in the picture above from Michigan City Indiana on Sat. 2 5 22.

The ice extent goes up and down, based on temperature and wind. A fast wind can break up a good portion of the ice.

Record of the maximum ice on the Great Lakes since 1973

Here’s a graph of the maximum ice on the Great Lakes during each winter since 1973. The highest maximum extent was in 1979. That was amid a cold period. We had above average extent 6 years in a row and 12 years out of 14. The lowest extent was in 2002, the fifth year in a row with below to much below average extent.