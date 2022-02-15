Great Lakes Ice Extent Almost Doubles Overnight

Great Lakes Ice extent almost doubled Sunday night. That was because it was very cold and the wind calm or nearly calm, allowing ice to form. Here’s the numbers: Great Lakes combined ice extent was 23.8% Sunday and 41.8% on Monday – again of 18% – almost doubling! Lake Superior extent went from 18.4% to 37.8%…Lake Michigan from 16.7% to 30.4%…Lake Huron from 30.5% to 54.8%. Look at the graph above and you can see the substantial up and down extent of the ice on the Great Lakes.

What would cause this? The answer is the wind. When the wind is calm, ice can form. When the wind increases, it breaks up the ice. Now, the winds are going to increase again There are Gale Warnings posted for Lake Michigan from 7 pm this (Tue.) evening through Wednesday evening. That should cause some of that newly formed ice to break up. I’ll try and bring you updates.

The greatest ice extent on the Great Lakes was 44.4% on Feb. 5. The average highest winter ice extent is 45.8% and that usually comes in the 2nd half of February.

In the meantime, Great Lakes water levels continue to drop – which is normal at this time of year, when precipitation falls as snow and stays on the land rather than moving into the rivers. That will change as the snow melts and rain falls on the frozen ground. The midweek storm should produce some flooding across parts of Illinois and Indiana.

The water level of Lake Superior is down 4″ in the last month and down 12″ year-to-year. It’s now 4″ below the average February level and it’s dropped a whopping 19″ in the last 2 years. Lake Michigan/Huron is also down 4″ in the last month and it’s down 18″ year-to-year (a lot!). The lakes are still 10″ above the February average, but down 28″ since Feb. 2020. Lake Erie is down 6″ in the last month and down 7″ in the last year. It’s still 16″ above the February average, but 19″ below the level of Feb. 2020. Lake Ontario is up 1″ in the last month and up 13″ in the last year. The lake is 10″ above the Feb. average, but 16″ below the high level of Feb. 1952. Lake St. Clair has been fluctuating due to an ice jam. It’s down 19″ in the last month, down 16″ in the last year. It’s only 3″ above the Feb. average level, but 36″ lower than the high level of Feb. 1986.