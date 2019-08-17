Great Lake Water Levels Start Dropping

Above is a classic and awesome cumulonimbus cloud – looking north from Big Rapids on July 4 – from Tina Prusinski Vaas

Graph of the Water Level of Great Lakes

Great Lakes Basin rainfall on the whole for the first half of August was just 60% of average. Four of the five Great Lakes saw the water level drop in the last month. The exception was Lake Superior, which did not change in the past 30 days. The lake is up 8″ in the last year and is 13″ above the August average water level. That ties the highest record average August level set in 1952.

Lake Michigan water level graph

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is down 2″ in the last month. The lakes are up 15″ in the last year (that’s a lot) and they are 30″ above the average August level. The lake is 2″ below the highest August average level set in 1982.

Graph of Lake Erie Water Level

The water level of Lake Erie is down 4″ in the last month. The lake is up 12″ in the last year and is 29″ above the highest average August level also set in 1986. The lake is 3″ higher than the previous average August water level also set in 1986.

Graph of the water level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario has dropped 10″ in the last month. The lake is still up 25″ in the last year and is 26″ above the highest average August level. The lake is 2″ below the previous highest August level set in 1947.

Lake Ontario Water Level Graph

The water level of Lake St. Clair is down 2″ in the last month, up 13″ in the past year and is now 32″ higher than the average August level. The lake is 3″ higher than the previous August record high level set in 1986.

The rivers that flow between the Great Lakes continue to have well above average flow and that will continue through 2020. The St. Clair River at Port Huron is estimated to have a flow of 250,000 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 186,000 cfs.

Many rivers in Wisconsin and Michigan are still above average flow: The Grand River at Grand Rapids has a flow of 1,990 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,419 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 725 cfs, compared to an average flow of 540 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 2,530 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,950 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 1,160 cfs and that is exactly average for mid-August. The Fox River at Appleton WI has a flow of 5,610 cfs compared to a flow of 1,830 cfs. NE Wisconsin had heavy rain in the first week of August. Green Bay has had 4.48″ of rain this month, that’s 2.66″ above average for Aug. 1-16.

Graph of the Water Levels of the Great Lakes



Above are graphs of the water level of each of the Great Lakes. You can see they go up and they go down. Roughly 90% of the equation for Great Lakes water levels is the amount of precipitation we receive. Today, Lake Michigan/Huron is more than 5 feet higher than it was in 1964. It’s natural for the lakes to show that much variation. If you work, live or play on the Great Lakes (or connected lakes like Macatawa, Muskegon and Mona) you have to plan on that much change in levels. If we stopped burning coal in Michigan…if we even eliminated the cows and airplanes…the lake would still go up and down just like it has for the past 100 years (and more).

Graph of Great Lakes water temperature over the past 5 1/2 years

This is a graph of the average water temperature of Lake Michigan for the past 5 1/2 years. This year, it was cooler than average until the last 10 days of June…so the Great Lakes were cool. Temperatures then flipped to warmer than average and the lakes have caught up to average. 2016 was the warmest in recent years and 2014 the coldest. We’re right at the time we see the warmest water in the Great Lakes, so it’s a good time for a swim.