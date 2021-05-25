Good Weather for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

At this point, the weather looks good for the three-day Memorial Day Weekend. We’re looking at lots of sunshine, cool nights and pleasant days with light winds.

Three Day Memorial Weekend Forecast

Muskegon Sunset Monday 5/24

We continue to have some beautiful sunsets in West Michigan. Above is Muskegon and below is Grand Haven Monday evening. I saw more than a handful of people swimming and dozens wading in the water. Monday afternoon, the water temperature at the S. Haven buoy was 61°. Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids showed a water temperature of 69°. Friday will be a cool day with east winds and that will keep the water cold at Lake Michigan for the coming holiday weekend.

Grand Haven sunset Monday 5 24 21

High temperatures Monday included 85° in Grand Rapids – that’s the 5th time in the last 7 days that’s reached the 80s – and today we make it 6 days out of 8, but this is probably the last 80° of May. Today is the 9th day in a row with above average temperatures, following a stretch of 12 days in a row with below average temperatures. Speaking of below average…

Logan Pass, Montana 5 24/21

The pic. above is a screen grab from the webcam at Logan Pass, Montana. Looks to me like today will be another “snow day”! Looks like the middle of winter with lots of snow and a stiff, cold wind.

Forecast High Temperatures in Alaska for Tue. 5 25 21

Much of Alaska has warmed with the long days of May providing a lot of sunshine. it’s still cold in far northern Alaska. The Barrow Airport got up to 35° on 5/22. The last time the Barrow Airport was 40° was way back on Sept. 18, 2020. From Jan. 24 to Mar. 7, they didn’t get above zero F.

May Rainfall in West Michigan

It’s really been a dry month in West Michigan. Here’s rainfall totals from May 1-25. The 0.77″ is only 24% of average rainfall. The 1/4″ at Kalamazoo and Battle Creek is just 9% of average rainfall.

The month of May is now 0.3° cooler than average and we’ll move to the plus side after today. Grand Rapids has not seen a flash of lightning or heard a rumble of thunder since May 1 – quite a long streak for May.