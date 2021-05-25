Good Weather for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

At this point, the weather looks good for the three-day Memorial Day Weekend. We’re looking at lots of sunshine, cool nights and pleasant days with light winds.
We continue to have some beautiful sunsets in West Michigan. Above is Muskegon and below is Grand Haven Monday evening. I saw more than a handful of people swimming and dozens wading in the water. Monday afternoon, the water temperature at the S. Haven buoy was 61°. Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids showed a water temperature of 69°. Friday will be a cool day with east winds and that will keep the water cold at Lake Michigan for the coming holiday weekend.
High temperatures Monday included 85° in Grand Rapids – that’s the 5th time in the last 7 days that’s reached the 80s – and today we make it 6 days out of 8, but this is probably the last 80° of May. Today is the 9th day in a row with above average temperatures, following a stretch of 12 days in a row with below average temperatures. Speaking of below average…
The pic. above is a screen grab from the webcam at Logan Pass, Montana. Looks to me like today will be another “snow day”! Looks like the middle of winter with lots of snow and a stiff, cold wind.
Much of Alaska has warmed with the long days of May providing a lot of sunshine. it’s still cold in far northern Alaska. The Barrow Airport got up to 35° on 5/22. The last time the Barrow Airport was 40° was way back on Sept. 18, 2020. From Jan. 24 to Mar. 7, they didn’t get above zero F.
It’s really been a dry month in West Michigan. Here’s rainfall totals from May 1-25. The 0.77″ is only 24% of average rainfall. The 1/4″ at Kalamazoo and Battle Creek is just 9% of average rainfall.
The month of May is now 0.3° cooler than average and we’ll move to the plus side after today. Grand Rapids has not seen a flash of lightning or heard a rumble of thunder since May 1 – quite a long streak for May.